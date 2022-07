https://www.in-win.com/en/gaming-chassis/a1-plus

Brand new, never opened. Purchased for a build that is now surplus to requirements, has a 650W 80+ Gold PSU, suitable for most modern GPUs and mITX boards. Really cool little case, kind of disappointed I don't get to build in it to be honest.

Looking for $235, plus shipping, or pick up Hamilton/Waipa.