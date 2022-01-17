My new Ultra-wide is currently en route and should be here this week.

As soon as it lands, my existing 27" 1440p will be up for grabs.

About 3-4 years old, perfect working order and great condition.

No dead pixels or image issues that I can see.

https://www.acer.com/ac/en/NZ/content/predator-model/UM.HX1SA.001

Great gaming and mix-use/work monitor. Comes with original stand but you will need to provide HDMI/DP and power cable (no external PSU needed!)

$1300 new and seems to still be on sale from some places for $600-$700.

Looking for $475, pickup only in West Auckland and only available when my new one gets here!