ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Acer Predator 27" G-Sync Gaming monitor - 165Hz/1440p - XB271HU
#293374 17-Jan-2022 12:18
My new Ultra-wide is currently en route and should be here this week.

 

 

 

As soon as it lands, my existing 27" 1440p will be up for grabs.

 

About 3-4 years old, perfect working order and great condition.

 

No dead pixels or image issues that I can see.

 

https://www.acer.com/ac/en/NZ/content/predator-model/UM.HX1SA.001

 

Great gaming and mix-use/work monitor. Comes with original stand but you will need to provide HDMI/DP and power cable (no external PSU needed!)

 

$1300 new and seems to still be on sale from some places for $600-$700.

 

Looking for $475, pickup only in West Auckland and only available when my new one gets here!

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2852256 17-Jan-2022 13:34
Given you can get a similar but new monitor like THIS for $569, I'd suggest you might be a tad high on your asking price. 




  #2852277 17-Jan-2022 14:09
Lias:

 

Given you can get a similar but new monitor like THIS for $569, I'd suggest you might be a tad high on your asking price. 

 

 

 

 

Good catch thanks - though the one you show is Freesync + G-Sync compatible and not G-Sync certified which always has a higher cost.

 

Perhaps $400 ONO is more reasonable.




  #2857119 27-Jan-2022 12:32
Sold!




  #2857735 28-Jan-2022 14:17
Nice




