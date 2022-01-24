Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and Wanted[GONE] [FREE + shipping] Couple of dLink routers and mesh
#293463 24-Jan-2022 11:21
I have the following, free to a good home (you pay postage):

 

EXO AX AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (dlink.com.au)

 

AX1800 Dual Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-Pack) (dlink.com.au)




dacraka
720 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2855431 24-Jan-2022 11:27
Yes please for the mesh system if that’s alright? My parents in-law need one for their house as parts get no signal and want to pay them back for all the amazing babysitting that have been doing for us over lockdown.

If no-one wants the router I do need a new one for my home, but don’t want to be greedy so if someone else needs it, that’s great!

  #2855432 24-Jan-2022 11:28
Send me a PM with address and I will reply with bank account for shipping.




  #2855496 24-Jan-2022 12:10
Please for one of the routers + mesh? Will send pm



  #2855498 24-Jan-2022 12:13
Sorry, all gone now.




