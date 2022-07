I have a pixel 5 for sale in good condition and a screen protector on.

I have one extra screen protector that I will supply with it. It also comes with dbrand skin on (which it always had it since new) and couple of cases including one Bellroy leather case.

Pick up in flat bush or can ship it nz wide. Looking for $850

Bought from Australia last year, i believe it's just over a year old now. I don't have a receipt as it was sent to me.

Pics below.