Color: Twilight Black
CPU: Qualcomm SM6125(SDM 665)
GPU: Adreno 610
Battery: 4880mAh(minimum) / 5000mAh(typical)
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Has been just a spare phone, still in good condition
$180
lemonwedges808: Hey which version of android is this on?
Color OS11 - Android 11
Hi there - I'm looking for a phone for my son, and this could do the job but just need a bit more detail...
Thanks.
jonathan18:
Hi there - I'm looking for a phone for my son, and this could do the job but just need a bit more detail...
- Any scratches on the screen or body?
- Can you please post some photos of the phone?
- Does it come with anything - cover, screen protector, charger...?
- Does the price include shipping?
Thanks.
Have PM'd