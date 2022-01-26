Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: OPPO A72 Black
livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#293503 26-Jan-2022 18:49
Send private message

OPPO A72 (2020) Dual SIM Smartphone

 

 

 

Color: Twilight Black

 

CPU: Qualcomm SM6125(SDM 665)

 

GPU: Adreno 610

 

Battery: 4880mAh(minimum) / 5000mAh(typical)

 

RAM: 4GB

 

Storage: 128GB

 

Has been just a spare phone, still in good condition

 

 

 

$180

lemonwedges808
55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2856877 26-Jan-2022 19:34
Send private message

Hey which version of android is this on?

livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2856949 27-Jan-2022 06:51
Send private message

lemonwedges808: Hey which version of android is this on?

 

 

 

Color OS11 - Android 11

 

 

jonathan18
6166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856978 27-Jan-2022 08:09
Send private message

Hi there - I'm looking for a phone for my son, and this could do the job but just need a bit more detail...

 

  • Any scratches on the screen or body?
  • Can you please post some photos of the phone?
  • Does it come with anything - cover, screen protector, charger...?
  • Does the price include shipping?

Thanks.



livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2857394 27-Jan-2022 20:51
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

Hi there - I'm looking for a phone for my son, and this could do the job but just need a bit more detail...

 

  • Any scratches on the screen or body?
  • Can you please post some photos of the phone?
  • Does it come with anything - cover, screen protector, charger...?
  • Does the price include shipping?

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

Have PM'd

