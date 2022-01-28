Fired up for approx 10 minutes With my case on my phone (Samsung A72) , I can't fit it properly, and its annoying removing my case all the time :)

RRP (if you can find in NZ) is $150+

The Glap Controller offers the best fit when combined with the Samsung™ Galaxy Note series of products (9, S9+, S9, S10) but will support any Android smartphone with a screen size up to 7.5 inches / 10.1mm thick. Fully compatible with many games including Fortnite™, this controller really is the must-have accessory for your Android phone.

Requires USB-C charge cable (not inc)

Comes with original hard storage case

http://glap.co.kr/en/index.php

Pickup from Stanmore Bay or can courier at your cost.

GZ Price : $100