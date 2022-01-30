FS: Onkyo 7.2 AV receiver TX-NR515

7 channel amp; I had it set up as a 7.1 system (two sets of rears). Can also connect additional speakers as zone two (eg for a deck or nearby room) even if set up for a 7.1 (if both are playing at the same time zone one will be 5.1).

Full details and specs are available at the following link: https://www.intl.onkyo.com/products/av_components/av_receivers/tx-nr515/index.html

In very good condition. Only issue is the front panel HDMI port doesn't work (damage after my son tripped on a cable connected to it).

As for the classic Onkyo HDMI board issue - it's actually been fine; I do wonder if it is slower to switch between inputs than when first bought, but then again my new receiver is even slower!

Comes with with emote and calibration mic.

Prefer pick up (central PN) but will ship at buyer's cost and risk (I don't think I have the original box, but will look for it, and if not will do my best to find a suitable box and package it well).

$140 ONO.