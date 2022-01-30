Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
arjeezy

138 posts

Master Geek


#293563 30-Jan-2022 12:22
Just wondering if anyone is interested in the below. I will be looking to upgrade a family members device to the new one once pre-orders open.

 

Color: Phantom Black

 

RAM: 12GB

 

Storage: 256GB

 

Phone is in immaculate condition - no damages or faults of any kind. 

 

Purchased from Samsung directly Jan 2021, copy of invoice will be included with the sale. I believe there is still a year-ish left on the warranty

 

Includes everything that came with it plus a clear case.

 

Location - Auckland or can ship at buyers expense.

 

Looking for $1450

 

Can arrange pick up or will get it shipped once the new device is received which going by the launch date should be mid-feb.

arjeezy

138 posts

Master Geek


  #2865586 11-Feb-2022 17:28
Bump..open to reasonable offers.

