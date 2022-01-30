Just wondering if anyone is interested in the below. I will be looking to upgrade a family members device to the new one once pre-orders open.

Color: Phantom Black

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Phone is in immaculate condition - no damages or faults of any kind.

Purchased from Samsung directly Jan 2021, copy of invoice will be included with the sale. I believe there is still a year-ish left on the warranty

Includes everything that came with it plus a clear case.

Location - Auckland or can ship at buyers expense.

Looking for $1450

Can arrange pick up or will get it shipped once the new device is received which going by the launch date should be mid-feb.