FS: Uniden DFR7 Radar Detector
1024kb

973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#293570 30-Jan-2022 20:20
An excellent radar detector with all the features.

From radardirect.co.nz -

GPS Built-In

Redflex Digital Speed Camera Detection

Pre-installed with NZ Speed Camera/Red Light Camera Database

360° Laser/L2/L3 Detection

X, K, Ka SuperWideband Detection

Advanced K Band Filter locks out interference from radar based cruise controls such as Distronics systems.

ALL Band On/Off Selection

Band segmentation of the K and Ka SWB

OLED – Easy to read OLED display options; Frequency, Current Speed, Clock Battery Voltage, Compass, Altitude

Quite Ride – Mutes alert below your set speed

Anti-falsing GPS Auto Mute Remembers and automatically mutes false alerts

Store up to 200 User Mark locations – log school zones, police checkpoints etc

Ultra Clear Voice Alert

8-Point Electronic Compass

VG2 Undetectable

Signal Strength Meter/Mute/Dim

City/Highway Modes

MAX Speed Warning System

Firmware updatable

Ear Phone Jack for Motorcycle

12V DC Cig Lead Adaptor

Suction Mount

"This is our pick for a City Detector and easily the best detector Uniden has ever produced. Offering GPS functionality it greatly improves the model over the DFR6-NZ Non GPS Version while also providing strong open road Ka band detection.“

No matter what’s lurking ahead or behind you, Uniden’s FR7-NZ Radar Laser detectors protect you in both directions. They come preloaded with the NZ Pole and Red light Camera database for detection of these non-radar speed traps. Tuned for the NZ Redflex cameras they offer good detection around the 200-meter range. The quiet ride function enables a speed to be set below which you don’t want activation; making city driving through areas that trigger K band false signals a quiet ride. The units also have full band segmentation splitting the K and the Ka SWB into 12 segments. This not only improves performance and reduces false alarms but enables us to fine tune the detector for the best performance in NZ."

Retail $650, like new condition with cables & mounting bracket.

GZ sale $350 + courier

1024kb

973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2861474 3-Feb-2022 22:44
Sold now, thank you Geekzone




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

