GPS Built-In
Redflex Digital Speed Camera Detection
Pre-installed with NZ Speed Camera/Red Light Camera Database
360° Laser/L2/L3 Detection
X, K, Ka SuperWideband Detection
Advanced K Band Filter locks out interference from radar based cruise controls such as Distronics systems.
ALL Band On/Off Selection
Band segmentation of the K and Ka SWB
OLED – Easy to read OLED display options; Frequency, Current Speed, Clock Battery Voltage, Compass, Altitude
Quite Ride – Mutes alert below your set speed
Anti-falsing GPS Auto Mute Remembers and automatically mutes false alerts
Store up to 200 User Mark locations – log school zones, police checkpoints etc
Ultra Clear Voice Alert
8-Point Electronic Compass
VG2 Undetectable
Signal Strength Meter/Mute/Dim
City/Highway Modes
MAX Speed Warning System
Firmware updatable
Ear Phone Jack for Motorcycle
12V DC Cig Lead Adaptor
Suction Mount
"This is our pick for a City Detector and easily the best detector Uniden has ever produced. Offering GPS functionality it greatly improves the model over the DFR6-NZ Non GPS Version while also providing strong open road Ka band detection.“
No matter what’s lurking ahead or behind you, Uniden’s FR7-NZ Radar Laser detectors protect you in both directions. They come preloaded with the NZ Pole and Red light Camera database for detection of these non-radar speed traps. Tuned for the NZ Redflex cameras they offer good detection around the 200-meter range. The quiet ride function enables a speed to be set below which you don’t want activation; making city driving through areas that trigger K band false signals a quiet ride. The units also have full band segmentation splitting the K and the Ka SWB into 12 segments. This not only improves performance and reduces false alarms but enables us to fine tune the detector for the best performance in NZ."
Retail $650, like new condition with cables & mounting bracket.
GZ sale $350 + courier