Offers and Wanted[GONE] [FREE] 📺 Vodafone TV
#293571 30-Jan-2022 20:34
I've now retired my Vodafone TV - haven't used it in a while, got a new TV and setup recording to a 1 TB SSD (not that we watch a lot on FTA and most is on TVNZ on Demand anyway).

 

Still use the Amazon Fire TV for Amazon Prime and a couple of other streaming services, although the TV supports Dolby Vision for both Netflix and Disney+ native apps, which looks much better.

 

Based on that, one less box sucking energy. If anyone wants a spare Vodafone TV until the service is retired in September, send me a PM for details - don't have the original box.

 

$10 for shipping.




  #2859006 31-Jan-2022 09:34
Gone.




