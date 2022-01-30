I've now retired my Vodafone TV - haven't used it in a while, got a new TV and setup recording to a 1 TB SSD (not that we watch a lot on FTA and most is on TVNZ on Demand anyway).

Still use the Amazon Fire TV for Amazon Prime and a couple of other streaming services, although the TV supports Dolby Vision for both Netflix and Disney+ native apps, which looks much better.

Based on that, one less box sucking energy. If anyone wants a spare Vodafone TV until the service is retired in September, send me a PM for details - don't have the original box.

$10 for shipping.