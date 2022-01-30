Downsizing the homelab so getting rid of my server. It's in great condition, includes rails. Looking for $1300. Located in Palmerston North. Could possible deliver to Wellington depending on time/date, don't have any packaging so not keen on shipping.

All info can be found here: https://lenovopress.com/lp0068-lenovo-system-x3650-m5-machine-type-8871

Xeon E5-2630v4 x 2, total of 20 cores/40 threads. Dual 750W PSU's

128 GB DDR4 ram, it's DDR4 2400 but runs at DDR4 2133 MHz with the installed CPU's

ServeRAID M1215 12gb/s SAS/SATA Controller, comes with 4 x drive caddy's, no actual drives.

Comes with an older Emulex dual port 10G card, the server also has the advanced IMM2 license for full remote KVM.