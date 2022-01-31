Donate to Geekzone
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
FS: Asus RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router
quebec
757
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
293583
31-Jan-2022 12:53
Asus RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Comes with original box
Pickup East Auckland
$225 + postage
