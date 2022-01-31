lemonwedges808

For sale is an Asus B450-i Strix Mini-ITX motherboard.

BIOS has been updated to allow CPU's from the Ryzen 5000 series to work (was running with a Ryzen 5600X)

Works fine I have just changed my build into an ATX system due to needing more Hard Drives in my system.

2 x PCIe M.2 Slots so can have lot's of nvme storage

Was purchased February 2020, came with a 3 year warranty so another year remaining. Was purchased through PB Tech, happy to include an invoice.

Comes with Motherboard, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Antenna, I/O Shield, 1 x SATA Cable, Front Panel EZ connector and RGB Cable

Looking for $200

Pictures below:

Specs below: https://rog.asus.com/nz/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b450-i-gaming-model/spec

Would prefer pickup from Auckland CBD, but happy to ship will get quote if requested.