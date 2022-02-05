Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop
1024kb

973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#293654 5-Feb-2022 14:23
Send private message

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop in excellent condition. Purchased new October 1 2020.

Model: 15-ec1032ax
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (2.9 GHz up to 4.3 GHz , 8 cores)
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 TI 4GB
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display: 15.6" 144 Hz IPS anti-glare micro-edge FHD
OS: Windows 10 Pro
Networking: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5



I can't find this model on Trademe to reference for selling value. There are some Ryzen 5 versions with onboard Radeon Vega graphics from $950 & up, so not really comparable.

A new Pavilion 15 with Ryzen 7 will cost you $3k+, a new Pavilion with Ryzen 5 & 1650TI is $1780 @ PB Tech.

So I think that $800 is a pretty good deal for GZ members.

HP specification sheet here.






Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
stocksp
637 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2862248 5-Feb-2022 16:31
Send private message

Pm'd

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
1024kb

973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2862279 5-Feb-2022 18:21
Send private message

Sold now. Thank you Geekzone.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 