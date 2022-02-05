HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop in excellent condition. Purchased new October 1 2020.
Model: 15-ec1032ax
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (2.9 GHz up to 4.3 GHz , 8 cores)
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 TI 4GB
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display: 15.6" 144 Hz IPS anti-glare micro-edge FHD
OS: Windows 10 Pro
Networking: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5
I can't find this model on Trademe to reference for selling value. There are some Ryzen 5 versions with onboard Radeon Vega graphics from $950 & up, so not really comparable.
A new Pavilion 15 with Ryzen 7 will cost you $3k+, a new Pavilion with Ryzen 5 & 1650TI is $1780 @ PB Tech.
So I think that $800 is a pretty good deal for GZ members.
HP specification sheet here.