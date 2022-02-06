I've got way too much "home lab" gear floating around, and I'm going to cull a whole bunch of it.
I have a couple of dozen assorted switches, routers, and firewalls to find a new home for. Mostly Cisco.
Is anyone interested in things like:
- Cisco 18xx/28xx/38xx ISR routers
- 24/48 port Cisco Switches (Mostly L2, Some L3, some IOS 12, some IOS 15, decent number of them are POE)
- Cisco ASA's
- Juniper SSG 5xx Firewall
- A couple of AT switches
- A couple of AT Routers
While out of date, I'd imagine most of this is still useful for anyone wanting to learn more about enterprise networking.
I won't say no to any donations of beer, particularly for the POE switches, but within reason this stuff is FTAGH, collect from Paraparaumu.