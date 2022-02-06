I've got way too much "home lab" gear floating around, and I'm going to cull a whole bunch of it.

I have a couple of dozen assorted switches, routers, and firewalls to find a new home for. Mostly Cisco.

Is anyone interested in things like:

Cisco 18xx/28xx/38xx ISR routers

24/48 port Cisco Switches (Mostly L2, Some L3, some IOS 12, some IOS 15, decent number of them are POE)

Cisco ASA's

Juniper SSG 5xx Firewall

A couple of AT switches

A couple of AT Routers

While out of date, I'd imagine most of this is still useful for anyone wanting to learn more about enterprise networking.

I won't say no to any donations of beer, particularly for the POE switches, but within reason this stuff is FTAGH, collect from Paraparaumu.