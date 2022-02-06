Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lias

#293669 6-Feb-2022 17:04
I've got way too much "home lab" gear floating around, and I'm going to cull a whole bunch of it.

 

I have a couple of dozen assorted switches, routers, and firewalls to find a new home for. Mostly Cisco. 

 

Is anyone interested in things like:

 

  • Cisco 18xx/28xx/38xx ISR routers
  • 24/48 port Cisco Switches (Mostly L2, Some L3, some IOS 12, some IOS 15, decent number of them are POE)
  • Cisco ASA's 
  • Juniper SSG 5xx Firewall
  • A couple of AT switches
  • A couple of AT Routers

While out of date, I'd imagine most of this is still useful for anyone wanting to learn more about enterprise networking.

 

I won't say no to any donations of beer, particularly for the POE switches, but within reason this stuff is FTAGH, collect from Paraparaumu.




michaelmurfy
  #2862702 6-Feb-2022 17:46
You got photos? You know how tempting this is for me given I am based in Paraparaumu...




Lias

  #2862772 6-Feb-2022 18:49
I'll try and get motivated to go take some photos tomorrow, it's too miserable to go back out to the garage tonight lol.




gehenna
  #2862777 6-Feb-2022 18:55
michaelmurfy:

 

You got photos? You know how tempting this is for me given I am based in Paraparaumu...

 

 

nztim
  #2862789 6-Feb-2022 19:22
Sounds Noisy! lol




RUKI
  #2862795 6-Feb-2022 20:02
FYI: just to stimulate some "beer flow" your way :)

Some CISCO routers have built in power supply which can work standalone and more importantly it can be easily adjusted (potentiometer inside) from 12V DC to around 13.5V making a good 12V Lead Acid battery charger.

P.S. I just like to tear various electronics apart to see how it is made and what can be reused.
E.g. I reuse 12V sockets from old domestic ADSL routers and switches as well as their built in power supplies which can be adjusted to 1.5 - 3.3 V and used as step down circuitry...




shanes
  #2862797 6-Feb-2022 20:08
nztim: Sounds Noisy! lol

 

The AT gear will be fine, their fans will be seized :)

 

 

Lias

  #2862927 7-Feb-2022 10:59
Lias

  #2862938 7-Feb-2022 11:37
*EDIT*

 

This is what's left:

 

1x Cisco 520 series Unified Voice router (100% has no power pack, but did go when last powered on)
1x AT 8350GB switch
1x AT 9424T switch
1x Cisco 2950 switches
1x Cisco 2950 switches
1x Cisco 1811 router
1x Cisco 1841 router without flash
1x Cisco 2811 router
1x Cisco 2811 router 
*1x Cisco 2811 router with WIC-1T
*1x Cisco 2811 router with WIC-1T
1x Cisco 2811 router without rack ears
1x Cisco 2960 switch
1x Cisco 3550 switches
1x Cisco 3550 switches
*1x Cisco 3845 router with VWIC-2MFT-T1, WIC-1B-S/T, HWIC-3G-HSPA-G, WIC-1T, NME-AIR-WLC8-K9, ETHERNET-1E, NM-1FE2W, NM-HDV2 ( I think.. if anyones really worried I can go check)
1x Cisco 881G router (power pack found)
1x Cisco ASA 5505 (90% sure no power pack)
*1x Cisco ASA 5506-X (power pack found)
*1x Cisco ASA 5510 + SSM-20
1x Juniper SSG550M Firewall

 

I also have a couple of older cisco WAP's to go with the NME-AIR-WLC8-K9 floating around somewhere

 

Whilst I'll happily accept alcoholic donations for any of them, the ones with asterisks are the ones I'm firm on wanting something for. 




Krullos
  #2863067 7-Feb-2022 16:18
I'd be keen on the following if they're still available - happy to offer some beer in exchange:

 

- 2x Cisco 3560 POE switches

 

- 2x Cisco 2960-S Switches

 

- 1x Cisco 3750 switch

 

 

 

Any other Gigabit POE switches there are in that list (if I've missed any)

Lias

  #2863089 7-Feb-2022 17:46
Krullos:

 

I'd be keen on the following if they're still available - happy to offer some beer in exchange:

 

Any other Gigabit POE switches there are in that list (if I've missed any)

 

 

The bottom two AT switches are also POE.

 

I'll wait a few days to see if anyone else is keen before I divvy them up, but if no one else wants any they are all yours. 

 

 




nztim
  #2863120 7-Feb-2022 18:32
I wouldn’t mind a gigabit PoE switch that is 802.11at complaint if any are available




Lias

  #2863133 7-Feb-2022 19:45
nztim: I wouldn’t mind a gigabit PoE switch that is 802.11at complaint if any are available

 

Pretty sure the 2960-S's and the bottom two AT switches are 802.3at




nztim
  #2863138 7-Feb-2022 20:07
If you are willing to part with a 2960-s that would be awesome :) - Watch my wife cringe at the noise!




keewee01
  #2864205 9-Feb-2022 17:24
Hi, I would love to get my hands on some of the equipment for putting together a personal test lab.

 

I'm interesting in the follow items please:

 

1x Cisco ASA 5510 or ASA 5506

 

plus a Layer 2 and a Layer 3 switch 

 

a couple of the Cisco 1841 routers incl the one with WIC-2A/S + rack mount if no one else is taking it

 

 

 

Many thanks.

Lias

  #2864337 9-Feb-2022 20:18
Right, it's been a few days.

 

  • 1x Cisco 3560 POE switches Krullos
  • 1x Cisco 3750 switch Krullos
  • 1x Cisco 2960-S Krullos
  • 2x AT POE switches Krullos
  • 1x Cisco 2960-S nztim
  • 1x Cisco ASA 5510 + SSM-20 keewee01
  • 1x Cisco 2960 switch keewee01
  • 1x Cisco 1841 router keewee01
  • 1x Cisco 1841 router with WIC-2A/S + rack mount keewee01
  • 1x Cisco 3560 POE switches keewee01

@krullos @nztim @keewee01 if you are happy with that reply here or PM me and I'll send you my address and you can collect some new toys when suits.




