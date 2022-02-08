Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Oculus Quest 2
landcruiserguy

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293685 8-Feb-2022 06:45
Send private message

Hi, I have one of these fun toys and a mate is interesting in picking one up.  Checking to see if anyone has one they want to move on.  The Meta Quest Pro is coming soon so it seems a shame to buy a new quest 2 this late in the product cycle.

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11022 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863331 8-Feb-2022 08:54
Send private message

You’re comparing what is likely going to be a high end model with a budget one.

The Quest Pro and Quest 2 are rumoured to be totally seperate products. I wouldn’t even say you’re buying late into the lifecycle as it’ll totally depend if you want additional sensors for the Metaverse or not.

Amazon Australia have them for a good price. But I also wouldn’t sell my Quest 2 for a product that has no launch date and is a premium product.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
LostBoyNZ
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863345 8-Feb-2022 09:34
Send private message

Yeah the "Pro" model coming soon is a different product rather than a replacement. It's an expensive (likely much more expensive) higher end headset and a testing ground for features that might be considered for a Quest 3 one day.




Renting Virtual Reality gear New Zealand wide since 2013 - https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/

landcruiserguy

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863663 8-Feb-2022 16:30
Send private message

Thanks guys.  To be fair I didn't actually watch the announcement, just heard that there was a pro coming.

 

 

 

Does anyone have one sitting around that they want to move on before my mate orders one on amazon?



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11022 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865072 10-Feb-2022 21:57
Send private message

Friend of mine just sold his on Trademe and go well over what they're worth: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/peripherals/headsets-microphones/headsets/listing/3456790686

 

The market seems to be a bit nuts. If you want one, you're best to go grab one from Amazon AU while they have stock (which they currently do of the 256gb model if you're quick).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Wakrak
978 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2865096 10-Feb-2022 23:09
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

Friend of mine just sold his on Trademe and go well over what they're worth: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/peripherals/headsets-microphones/headsets/listing/3456790686

 

The market seems to be a bit nuts. If you want one, you're best to go grab one from Amazon AU while they have stock (which they currently do of the 256gb model if you're quick).

 

 

 

 

Wow. 2nd hand for $805 delivered when they could have gotten the 256gb version you mentioned for AU$668.05 delivered (~NZ$720 approx.)

Sinuation
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2865110 11-Feb-2022 00:03
Send private message

I managed to grab one in a bidding war on Trademe for 430 NZD.

GregV
909 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866594 11-Feb-2022 18:29
Send private message

Related question: what is the support like if you buy a Quest 2 from Amazon AU? Any effective difference from buying from an NZ retailer?



Sinuation
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2866644 11-Feb-2022 20:13
Send private message

GregV: Related question: what is the support like if you buy a Quest 2 from Amazon AU? Any effective difference from buying from an NZ retailer?

 

I'm not sure if it's changed but you don't have CGA when buying from Amazon AU.

LostBoyNZ
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866660 11-Feb-2022 20:38
Send private message

I'm not sure about support from Amazon AU but when I bought a Quest from Amazon awhile ago Oculus didn't want to provide support as apparently it wasn't an NZ version of the headset, even though Amazon shipped it to NZ. Convos back and forth with them and Amazon support and eventually Amazon arranged a prepaid return.

But I would assume / hope Oculus wouldn't have the same issue with Amazon Australia purchases.

And my experience was a couple of years ago so things may have improved since then.




Renting Virtual Reality gear New Zealand wide since 2013 - https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/

Tzoi
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866661 11-Feb-2022 20:39
Send private message

I just bought mine direct from Oculus, and they also shipped a free silicon cover a few months later due to some issue with the padding

LostBoyNZ
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866696 11-Feb-2022 22:20
Send private message

That's where I recommend purchasing from too (directly from Oculus) for the warranty support. They do have a referral program too (if the two people are friends on Facebook) where both parties get US$ 30 of game credit.

 

The free silicone cover (which is included in all Quest 2 now) was because some people have an allergic reaction to the standard padding. I would be pretty confident you'd also get the silicone cover with an order from Amazon AU, unless they have very old stock which is unlikely.




Renting Virtual Reality gear New Zealand wide since 2013 - https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 