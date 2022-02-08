landcruiserguy

Hi, I have one of these fun toys and a mate is interesting in picking one up. Checking to see if anyone has one they want to move on. The Meta Quest Pro is coming soon so it seems a shame to buy a new quest 2 this late in the product cycle.
Yeah the "Pro" model coming soon is a different product rather than a replacement. It's an expensive (likely much more expensive) higher end headset and a testing ground for features that might be considered for a Quest 3 one day.
Thanks guys. To be fair I didn't actually watch the announcement, just heard that there was a pro coming.
Does anyone have one sitting around that they want to move on before my mate orders one on amazon?
Friend of mine just sold his on Trademe and go well over what they're worth: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/peripherals/headsets-microphones/headsets/listing/3456790686
The market seems to be a bit nuts. If you want one, you're best to go grab one from Amazon AU while they have stock (which they currently do of the 256gb model if you're quick).
michaelmurfy:
Wow. 2nd hand for $805 delivered when they could have gotten the 256gb version you mentioned for AU$668.05 delivered (~NZ$720 approx.)
I managed to grab one in a bidding war on Trademe for 430 NZD.
GregV: Related question: what is the support like if you buy a Quest 2 from Amazon AU? Any effective difference from buying from an NZ retailer?
I'm not sure if it's changed but you don't have CGA when buying from Amazon AU.
I just bought mine direct from Oculus, and they also shipped a free silicon cover a few months later due to some issue with the padding
That's where I recommend purchasing from too (directly from Oculus) for the warranty support. They do have a referral program too (if the two people are friends on Facebook) where both parties get US$ 30 of game credit.
The free silicone cover (which is included in all Quest 2 now) was because some people have an allergic reaction to the standard padding. I would be pretty confident you'd also get the silicone cover with an order from Amazon AU, unless they have very old stock which is unlikely.