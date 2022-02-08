Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
michaelmurfy

#293689 8-Feb-2022 11:43
In perfect condition - used it for messing around with a few Linux distributions. Will come with the stock Manjaro based phone OS installed. Plenty of different operating systems to try and impossible to brick also so great if you like messing around with this sort of thing. Also, is a phone!

 

 

More information: https://pine64.com/product/pinephone-beta-edition-with-convergence-package/

 

Comes with dock, box, and everything that would normally come with it. I'll also chuck in a pre-formatted jumpdrive SD enabling you to flash directly to the internal storage.

 

$180 with free delivery.




Technofreak
  #2863542 8-Feb-2022 13:08
Looks suspiciously like a Sailfish OS, Water Ambience, screen to me. I'm guessing Manjaro is Sailfish by another name.

 

What is the hardware based on?




michaelmurfy

  #2863629 8-Feb-2022 15:25
That is Sailfish OS in that photo as I was testing it - https://www.pine64.org/pinephone/

 

It can run basically anything you like.




gehenna
  #2863637 8-Feb-2022 15:40
Tempting.  No idea why I'd use it, but tempting...



Technofreak
  #2863734 8-Feb-2022 20:36
Very interesting.

I see a bit of discussion on the Sailfish forum about the Pinephone, but I've never really bothered to look more closely. Looks like a well sorted project with all the various devices.

I've been working with a guy who is doing some software development for the Pinephone. He also makes apps for Sailfish and is working on the app for the Amazfit GTR2 smart watch.

If it weren't for the fact I have a Sailfish phone I'd be sorely tempted. Good luck finding a buyer.




