michaelmurfy



Very interesting.



I see a bit of discussion on the Sailfish forum about the Pinephone, but I've never really bothered to look more closely. Looks like a well sorted project with all the various devices.



I've been working with a guy who is doing some software development for the Pinephone. He also makes apps for Sailfish and is working on the app for the Amazfit GTR2 smart watch.



If it weren't for the fact I have a Sailfish phone I'd be sorely tempted. Good luck finding a buyer.



Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Dell Inspiron 14z i5