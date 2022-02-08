michaelmurfy

In perfect condition - used it for messing around with a few Linux distributions. Will come with the stock Manjaro based phone OS installed. Plenty of different operating systems to try and impossible to brick also so great if you like messing around with this sort of thing. Also, is a phone!
More information: https://pine64.com/product/pinephone-beta-edition-with-convergence-package/
Comes with dock, box, and everything that would normally come with it. I'll also chuck in a pre-formatted jumpdrive SD enabling you to flash directly to the internal storage.
$180 with free delivery.