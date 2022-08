My neighbours son had the HDD on his PS3 fail and I have swapped in a new one but you need a genuine PS3 controller to reinstall the software and he only has a basic "generic" one.

Does anyone have a working PS3 controller (USB) that I can borrow for a few days, happy to cover shipping or drop back if your local.

She's a solo mum so not too keen on spending ~$50 on a new one (I think she would prefers if I disn't get it working 😂)

I am on the Shore in Auckland.