QNAP TS-412 includes power adapter as shown - you will just need to add your own standard IEC C13 plug.

Was in working order when last used.

Say $150

QNAP TS-451+ comes with remote, but I have lost the power adapter so you will have to source one of those. Offers around $200?

unsure of exact specs sorry.

Open to offers on both if I am being unreasonable - have no idea. Money back guarantee if either ends up to be not working.

Am in Mairangi Bay, Auckland so ideally pickup.