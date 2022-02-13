Hi Elite Desk Dock.

I've been using it with a Samsung phone - most recently S20 FE.

Fast charges the phone, ethernet, display port out, 2 usb ports and a usb-c port (Never used that though)

Does 1920 x 1080 perfectly.

Used it with a bluetooth headset for video calls, and a wireless ms keyboard and mouse.

Comes with 3 different holders so will work with most phones even in a case.

Has another one that turns it into a usb c cable so you can hide the whole dock/use it with a very bulky case.

Here is a article about using it with a samsung device too (Use a Windows Phone Continuum Dock for DeX on Samsung Galaxy S10 (softpedia.com) - and there are forum posts spread far and wise across the internet.

$75

Pickup in Birkenhead, Northshore, Auckland, or will ship - probably around $10.