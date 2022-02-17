Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#293853 17-Feb-2022 12:49
Anyone planning to upgrade from one of these?

 

My son is wanting to move to one, and I see they are down to $1150 new... 

 

Has to be the 3-fan model.

 

Thanks




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

Jaxson
7491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2870304 17-Feb-2022 12:53
These are a really good level of performance vs energy/heat and overall size.

Enjoy when you do get one.

fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2870309 17-Feb-2022 13:00
Jaxson:

 

These are a really good level of performance vs energy/heat and overall size.

Enjoy when you do get one.

 

 

Thanks... good to know.

 

Looking at one of the Gigabyte 3-fan models (Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro)




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

neb

neb
6627 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870344 17-Feb-2022 13:46
Jaxson:

These are a really good level of performance vs energy/heat and overall size.

Enjoy when you do get one.

 

 

I was just thinking, it's been a long time since I bought a graphics card if the current state puts "down to" and "$1150" in the same sentence. I think my entire computer cost about that much the last time I built one.



fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2870346 17-Feb-2022 13:48
Yup... I cannot believe the pricing of GPUs now... used to be the top model was about $1000... now that's pretty much entry level... Mining!




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2870571 17-Feb-2022 20:17
Thanks all.

Went with the one mentioned, $1148.85 incl gst ($120 off).




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Jaxson
7491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2870736 18-Feb-2022 09:58
fritzman:

 

Mining!

 

 

 

 

This.  So much this.

Makes the Xbox Series X look like a viable desktop PC alternative in today's world.  Very competitively priced when you compare it to GPUs.
The 3060 Ti is quite a jump up on the 3060 so a good spot between price and performance.  Sadly $1000+ is entry level for this component at the moment, which yes is nuts.

fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2870794 18-Feb-2022 11:23
I agree entirely.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870803 18-Feb-2022 11:47
fritzman: Thanks all.

Went with the one mentioned, $1148.85 incl gst ($120 off).

 

 

 

lucky little lad! 

