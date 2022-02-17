Anyone planning to upgrade from one of these?
My son is wanting to move to one, and I see they are down to $1150 new...
Has to be the 3-fan model.
Thanks
These are a really good level of performance vs energy/heat and overall size.
Enjoy when you do get one.
Thanks... good to know.
Looking at one of the Gigabyte 3-fan models (Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro)
I was just thinking, it's been a long time since I bought a graphics card if the current state puts "down to" and "$1150" in the same sentence. I think my entire computer cost about that much the last time I built one.
Yup... I cannot believe the pricing of GPUs now... used to be the top model was about $1000... now that's pretty much entry level... Mining!
fritzman:
Mining!
This. So much this.
Makes the Xbox Series X look like a viable desktop PC alternative in today's world. Very competitively priced when you compare it to GPUs.
The 3060 Ti is quite a jump up on the 3060 so a good spot between price and performance. Sadly $1000+ is entry level for this component at the moment, which yes is nuts.
fritzman: Thanks all.
Went with the one mentioned, $1148.85 incl gst ($120 off).
lucky little lad!