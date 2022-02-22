lemonwedges808

my 2c

If buying used

Buy a well know brand (eg APC) rather than some generic UPS with a brand label stuck on it , cough cough Dynamic etc

Assume the batts to be end of life if buying used. factor that into the cost.



Dont assume replacing the batts will make the UPS as new . Ive seen a GOOD brand UPS fry replacement batts in less than 2 days & in 6months in another case.

Dont assume the anti surge circuit in the cheapies is any better than whats in a GOOD PC power supply .

Dont assume all anti surge circuitry is the same across brands, where is the PROOF for that

Some anti surge components are only good for 1 'hit' , after that they do nothing .



I would be looking at your choice of PC PSU if youve blown 2 allready.

A good PSU has basic anti surge built in (single hit anti surge ? ).

If it was a surge, why didnt everything in the house blow at the same time (or did it ?)

Ive seen where a surge blew everything EXCEPT the PC .