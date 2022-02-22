lemonwedges808

Looking at buying a UPS with Surge Protection, don’t need it to last very long just ensure a safe shutdown for a gaming computer, and surge protection for any power surges / power cuts.
Budget of $200, preferably have 2 power points in it minimum.
APC CS range would be perfectly fine.
They are a popular unit that is commonly thrown out as business/commercial waste (e.g. every computer in an office each had one).
APC stuff is built to last and just keeps working.
Battery replacement for a 12v 7Ah sealed lead acid battery is about $30-40.
When you are lucky on TradeMe or an assets seller, they go for $30 each.
What part of the country are you in?
Basically all UPSs will have surge protection. Some will have outlets that are surge protected but not battery backed up; these are intended for things like printers, and are no different to any other surge protector.
my 2c
If buying used
Buy a well know brand (eg APC) rather than some generic UPS with a brand label stuck on it , cough cough Dynamic etc
Assume the batts to be end of life if buying used. factor that into the cost.
Dont assume replacing the batts will make the UPS as new . Ive seen a GOOD brand UPS fry replacement batts in less than 2 days & in 6months in another case.
Dont assume the anti surge circuit in the cheapies is any better than whats in a GOOD PC power supply .
Dont assume all anti surge circuitry is the same across brands, where is the PROOF for that
Some anti surge components are only good for 1 'hit' , after that they do nothing .
I would be looking at your choice of PC PSU if youve blown 2 allready.
A good PSU has basic anti surge built in (single hit anti surge ? ).
If it was a surge, why didnt everything in the house blow at the same time (or did it ?)
Ive seen where a surge blew everything EXCEPT the PC .
Sent you a PM as I have a spare one of these https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1200/Dynamix-UPSD1200-Defender-1200VA-720W-Line-Interac
1101:
Buy a well know brand (eg APC) rather than some generic UPS with a brand label stuck on it , cough cough Dynamic etc
Following that note:
UPS's with a real transformer inside are the expensive/heavy ones.
They don't heat up as much as other cheap ones.
My dirt cheap Dynamix has a transformer inside and is heavy.
Really expensive on-line double conversion units often are transformerless... but still heavy.
Have purchased a UPS through Geekzone, this thread can be closed now