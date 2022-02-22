Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: UPS with Surge Protection
lemonwedges808

48 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#293933 22-Feb-2022 20:13
Send private message

Looking at buying a UPS with Surge Protection, don't need it to last very long just ensure a safe shutdown for a gaming computer, and surge protection for any power surges / power cuts.

Budget of $200, preferably have 2 power points in it minimum.

quebec
742 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2872938 22-Feb-2022 20:23
Send private message

I have an APC CS 650 if that suits. Model as per sticker is BK650-AS.

lemonwedges808

48 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2872940 22-Feb-2022 20:28
Send private message

Could be keen, how much you looking for?

Just to confirm I've got the right model, this has 1 surge protected outlet and the outlets are IEC, not standard power outlets?

quebec
742 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2872968 22-Feb-2022 21:12
Send private message

Yes 4 IEC outlets including 1 surge. You can PM me your offer, retails is $277 at PB.



MarkM536
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2873022 23-Feb-2022 00:04
Send private message

APC CS range would be perfectly fine.

 

 

 

They are a popular unit that is commonly thrown out as business/commercial waste (e.g. every computer in an office each had one).

 

APC stuff is built to last and just keeps working.

 

 

 

Battery replacement for a 12v 7Ah sealed lead acid battery is about $30-40.

 

When you are lucky on TradeMe or an assets seller, they go for $30 each.

SomeoneSomewhere
741 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2873029 23-Feb-2022 01:12
Send private message

What part of the country are you in?

 

 

 

Basically all UPSs will have surge protection. Some will have outlets that are surge protected but not battery backed up; these are intended for things like printers, and are no different to any other surge protector.

lemonwedges808

48 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2873041 23-Feb-2022 07:25
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

What part of the country are you in?


 


Basically all UPSs will have surge protection. Some will have outlets that are surge protected but not battery backed up; these are intended for things like printers, and are no different to any other surge protector.



I'm in Auckland, that's good too know. Just in looking at UPS' some specify the ports as "Battery backup + surge protection). I've had 2 psus blow up in the last 12 months due to surges, luckily both were replaced under warranty but don't want to go through that down time again!

SpartanVXL
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2873100 23-Feb-2022 09:58
Send private message

I've been running Dynamix defender 1200 for my rig and home network+chorus ONT. It's not pure sine wave but the power supplies I have aren't affected, enough battery to shutdown everything non-essential and keep running ONT and router.

APC ones are great if you can get one second hand. Battery replacements seem all standardised, pbtech sell a bunch if you need them in a hurry.



1101
3005 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873144 23-Feb-2022 10:38
Send private message

my 2c

 

If buying used
Buy a well know brand (eg APC) rather than some generic UPS with a brand label stuck on it , cough cough Dynamic etc
Assume the batts to be end of life if buying used. factor that into the cost.

Dont assume replacing the batts will make the UPS as new . Ive seen a GOOD brand UPS fry replacement batts in less than 2 days & in 6months in another case.
Dont assume the anti surge circuit in the cheapies is any better than whats in a GOOD PC power supply .
Dont assume all anti surge circuitry is the same across brands, where is the PROOF for that

 

Some anti surge components are only good for 1 'hit' , after that they do nothing .

I would be looking at your choice of PC PSU if youve blown 2 allready.
A good PSU has basic anti surge built in (single hit anti surge ? ).
If it was a surge, why didnt everything in the house blow at the same time (or did it ?)
Ive seen where a surge blew everything EXCEPT the PC .

lemonwedges808

48 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2873204 23-Feb-2022 11:58
Send private message

1101:

my 2c


If buying used
Buy a well know brand (eg APC) rather than some generic UPS with a brand label stuck on it , cough cough Dynamic etc
Assume the batts to be end of life if buying used. factor that into the cost.

Dont assume replacing the batts will make the UPS as new . Ive seen a GOOD brand UPS fry replacement batts in less than 2 days & in 6months in another case.
Dont assume the anti surge circuit in the cheapies is any better than whats in a GOOD PC power supply .
Dont assume all anti surge circuitry is the same across brands, where is the PROOF for that


Some anti surge components are only good for 1 'hit' , after that they do nothing .

I would be looking at your choice of PC PSU if youve blown 2 allready.
A good PSU has basic anti surge built in (single hit anti surge ? ).
If it was a surge, why didnt everything in the house blow at the same time (or did it ?)
Ive seen where a surge blew everything EXCEPT the PC .



Not really sure how they blew but they were both platinum Corsair 750w sfx units. Last time it happened it tripped the fuse in my house. I'm not too clued up on the electrical side but may just go new based on some of the advice here. Still happy to take offers but will look new as well

xbmcnut
339 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2873220 23-Feb-2022 12:11
Send private message

Sent you a PM as I have a spare one of these https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1200/Dynamix-UPSD1200-Defender-1200VA-720W-Line-Interac

 

 




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

MarkM536
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2873312 23-Feb-2022 15:23
Send private message

1101:

 

Buy a well know brand (eg APC) rather than some generic UPS with a brand label stuck on it , cough cough Dynamic etc

 

 

Following that note:

 

UPS's with a real transformer inside are the expensive/heavy ones.

 

They don't heat up as much as other cheap ones.

SomeoneSomewhere
741 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874341 24-Feb-2022 21:20
Send private message

My dirt cheap Dynamix has a transformer inside and is heavy.

 

Really expensive on-line double conversion units often are transformerless... but still heavy.

lemonwedges808

48 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2874500 25-Feb-2022 08:03
Send private message

Have purchased a UPS through Geekzone, this thread can be closed now

