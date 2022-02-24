Hi.
Looking for 1-2 cheap 22-24" second hand (but working perfectly) monitors for a project I am doing.
Needs DVI/DP and HDMI and VGA if possible.
In central Auckland
Let me know if you have something suitable?
A
Bump
How soon do you need them ? We are refreshing some gear at work and may end up with some leftovers.
ASAP, next couple of days ideally.
Oh bugger :( We don't move that fast :D If I do hear of anything, will let you know.
Might be keen for a couple if available in a non-urgent timeframe.