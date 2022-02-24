Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

27150 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293965 24-Feb-2022 18:41
Hi.

 

Looking for 1-2 cheap 22-24" second hand (but working perfectly) monitors for a project I am doing.

 

Needs DVI/DP and HDMI and VGA if possible.

 

In central Auckland

 

Let me know if you have something suitable?

 

A

networkn

27150 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878383 3-Mar-2022 15:48
Bump

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11867 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878403 3-Mar-2022 16:46
How soon do you need them ? We are refreshing some gear at work and may end up with some leftovers.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

networkn

27150 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878404 3-Mar-2022 16:48
xpd:

 

How soon do you need them ? We are refreshing some gear at work and may end up with some leftovers.

 

 

 

 

ASAP, next couple of days ideally. 



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11867 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878490 3-Mar-2022 19:35
Oh bugger :( We don't move that fast :D If I do hear of anything, will let you know.

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Delphinus
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2878512 3-Mar-2022 21:01
xpd:

 

How soon do you need them ? We are refreshing some gear at work and may end up with some leftovers.

 

 

Might be keen for a couple if available in a non-urgent timeframe.

