Hi there,
Anyone got a C4, N2 or N2+ they'd like to sell? I have a C2 but that won't run CoreELEC/LibreELEC Kodi 19 Matrix.
Not on your list but could the UX4 run Kodi up to your standard?
If you're just running Kodi consider a Mi Box. Mine is 3 years old and is getting updates, run Kodi, Disney, Netflix and all other Android TV stuff well.
I would like a R.Pi 4 to run a few things myself (Pi Hole and Home Assistant), but getting hold of them is difficult.
@timmmay I‘d prefer a CM4 on HA yellow instead of a Std RPi4 with that bloody SD card wear you have to expect for the named tasks.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
FYI, the 4GB N2+ just came back in stock so order fast! https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-n2-with-4gbyte-ram-2/
I just secured one. $27 USD to send via DHL.
