xbmcnut

#293997 26-Feb-2022 20:02
Hi there,

 

Anyone got a C4, N2 or N2+ they'd like to sell? I have a C2 but that won't run CoreELEC/LibreELEC Kodi 19 Matrix.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

TommySharp
  #2875919 27-Feb-2022 23:12
Not on your list but could the UX4 run Kodi up to your standard?

timmmay
  #2875929 28-Feb-2022 05:53
If you're just running Kodi consider a Mi Box. Mine is 3 years old and is getting updates, run Kodi, Disney, Netflix and all other Android TV stuff well.

 

I would like a R.Pi 4 to run a few things myself (Pi Hole and Home Assistant), but getting hold of them is difficult.

Tinkerisk
  #2875943 28-Feb-2022 07:52
@timmmay I‘d prefer a CM4 on HA yellow instead of a Std RPi4 with that bloody SD card wear you have to expect for the named tasks.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter



xbmcnut

  #2875944 28-Feb-2022 07:54
TommySharp:

Not on your list but could the UX4 run Kodi up to your standard?



Thanks but no.




xbmcnut

  #2876394 28-Feb-2022 16:40
FYI, the 4GB N2+ just came back in stock so order fast! https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-n2-with-4gbyte-ram-2/

 

I just secured one. $27 USD to send via DHL.




