Dell 32" 4K Curved monitor, mint condition, model S3221QS - $650 (+shipping $10 North Island, $20 South Island) Warranty until December 2023 includes premium panel exchange (replace if 1 faulty pixel found) & advance exchange service (replacement sent next business day).

Dell 27" 4K monitor, brand new sealed in box never opened, model S2721QS - $500 (+shipping $10 North Island, $20 South Island) Warranty until April 2024 includes premium panel exchange (replace if 1 faulty pixel found) & advance exchange service (replacement sent next business day).

DJI Mavic Mini, as new condition, has had maybe ~1hr of total flight time - $450 (+$5 shipping)

Kogan modular RGB LED wall panels, kinda like Nanoleafs, 10cmx10cm square panels, pack of 10 - I paid $149 for them but they are currently on sale for $109, asking $75 incl shipping

2x 50cm RGBW USB WIFI strip lights (Google/Alexa voice controllable, music controllable, Tuya app controllable), new/unused - $20 each including shipping If your monitor has a spare USB port on the back this can be a simple way to get some RGB lighting behind your screen, or can be used in other DIY projects for example I used a single strip behind a canvas print to make the eyes in the image change any colour. (NOTE: the canvas print is not for sale)

Belkin Bluetooth music receiver LINK, perfect for adding bluetooth music streaming to an older hifi/stereo system that doesn't have it built in, as new cond. - $25 including shipping