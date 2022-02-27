Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: 4K Dell Monitors / DJI Drone / RGB modular LED panels + more
IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


#294004 27-Feb-2022 14:58
Dell 32" 4K Curved monitor, mint condition, model S3221QS - $650 (+shipping $10 North Island, $20 South Island) Warranty until December 2023 includes premium panel exchange (replace if 1 faulty pixel found) & advance exchange service (replacement sent next business day).

 

 

____________________________________________________

 

 

 

Dell 27" 4K monitor, brand new sealed in box never opened, model S2721QS - $500 (+shipping $10 North Island, $20 South Island) Warranty until April 2024 includes premium panel exchange (replace if 1 faulty pixel found) & advance exchange service (replacement sent next business day).

 

 

____________________________________________________

 

 

 

DJI Mavic Mini, as new condition, has had maybe ~1hr of total flight time - $450 (+$5 shipping)

 

 

____________________________________________________

 

 

 

Kogan modular RGB LED wall panels, kinda like Nanoleafs, 10cmx10cm square panels, pack of 10 - I paid $149 for them but they are currently on sale for $109, asking $75 incl shipping

 

 

____________________________________________________

 

 

 

2x 50cm RGBW USB WIFI strip lights (Google/Alexa voice controllable, music controllable, Tuya app controllable), new/unused - $20 each including shipping If your monitor has a spare USB port on the back this can be a simple way to get some RGB lighting behind your screen, or can be used in other DIY projects for example I used a single strip behind a canvas print to make the eyes in the image change any colour. (NOTE: the canvas print is not for sale)

 

 

____________________________________________________

 

 

 

Belkin Bluetooth music receiver LINK, perfect for adding bluetooth music streaming to an older hifi/stereo system that doesn't have it built in, as new cond. - $25 including shipping

 

Create new topic
IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877332 1-Mar-2022 20:40
open to offers

IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877417 1-Mar-2022 22:00
RGB LED panels and LED strips sold pending payment

Delphinus
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877422 1-Mar-2022 22:29
I'll take the Belkin Bluetooth music receiver please



lchiu7
5685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2877781 2-Mar-2022 14:36
Would you consider say $300 for the DJ Mavic?




Insanekiwi
445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877844 2-Mar-2022 16:35
PMed re: 32" monitor

IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877872 2-Mar-2022 19:14
Delphinus:

 

I'll take the Belkin Bluetooth music receiver please

 

 

PM'd

IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877892 2-Mar-2022 20:24
lchiu7:

 

Would you consider say $300 for the DJ Mavic?

 

 

sorry way to low, please PM me if you want to make any other offers



lchiu7
5685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2877905 2-Mar-2022 21:05
IronH:

 

lchiu7:

 

Would you consider say $300 for the DJ Mavic?

 

 

sorry way to low, please PM me if you want to make any other offers

 

 

 

 

PM sent




IronH

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877906 2-Mar-2022 21:21
27" Monitor sold

 

32" Monitor sold pending payment

