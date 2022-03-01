Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Clear/Acrylic Lock/s for picking practice
clinty

#294043 1-Mar-2022 20:24
Hi,

 

Does anyone have any clear practice locks they want to sell? Figuring I might be in bed for a few days when C-19 hits and am locking for something new to learn

 

Clint

pih

pih
  #2877418 1-Mar-2022 22:13
You can get a cheap set off AliExpress. Got one for my son for Christmas, he loves it. A few locks and sets are available on Trademe as well.

tchart
  #2877463 2-Mar-2022 07:39
Be aware that many of these locks have a plastic barrel/plug/keyway which will deform when you apply pressure. They are only good for learning how a lock works and not for picking.

You’re probably better off buying second hand locks from an op shop etc

clinty

  #2877503 2-Mar-2022 09:19
I have been looking at the ones from pickpals etc, but though some one here might have some they wanted to pass on, before I order any :)

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

 



Clemens
  #2877593 2-Mar-2022 10:16
Hi Clint,

 

I've got this one you're welcome to. I assume you already have the picks, just looking for a lock?




Cheers
Clemens

 

 

clinty

  #2877626 2-Mar-2022 11:15
yep - that looks good :)

 

Yep have some basic picks :)

 

 

 

Will PM you

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

