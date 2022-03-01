Hi,
Does anyone have any clear practice locks they want to sell? Figuring I might be in bed for a few days when C-19 hits and am locking for something new to learn
Clint
I have been looking at the ones from pickpals etc, but though some one here might have some they wanted to pass on, before I order any :)
Clint
Hi Clint,
I've got this one you're welcome to. I assume you already have the picks, just looking for a lock?
Cheers
Clemens
yep - that looks good :)
Yep have some basic picks :)
Will PM you
Clint