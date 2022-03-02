Otterbox Defender Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 

Colour: Fort Blue (As per manufacturer)

 

Bought for my S22 Ultra Device, never used as its not my style. Retails for AUD$109

 

Selling for NZD$100

 

Located in Auckland. Shipping at buyers expense.

 

Comes with belt holster, which doubles as a kickstand.

 

Manufacturer website: https://www.otterbox.com.au/galaxy-s22-ultra/defender-series-pro-case/77-86579.html#start=1

 

FEATURES

 

  • DROP+ | 4X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)
  • Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria
  • Case is infused with silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth
  • Pro Drop Protection against drops, scrapes and tumbles
  • Made with 50% recycled plastic
  • Premium rugged design with a comfortable grip
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • Raised edges protect camera and screen
  • Port covers block dirt, dust and lint from getting into jacks and ports
  • Holster works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand
  • Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
  • Pair with an OtterBox screen protector for total, 360-degree protection

 

 

 

 

 