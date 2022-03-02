Otterbox Defender Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Colour: Fort Blue (As per manufacturer)

Bought for my S22 Ultra Device, never used as its not my style. Retails for AUD$109

Selling for NZD$100

Located in Auckland. Shipping at buyers expense.

Comes with belt holster, which doubles as a kickstand.

Manufacturer website: https://www.otterbox.com.au/galaxy-s22-ultra/defender-series-pro-case/77-86579.html#start=1

