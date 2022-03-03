Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums › Offers and Wanted › Free: Simatic S7 PLC, 1x CPU312 and 2x SM323

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#294061 3-Mar-2022 00:24
Yeah, it's the type that was hit by Stuxnet. Been in storage for quite some time so not sure of its current status. Pickup only due to the current courier situation.

Create new topic
xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878017 3-Mar-2022 07:53
Might want to mention location :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878115 3-Mar-2022 10:03
xpd:

Might want to mention location :)



Ah, sorry, Auckland, North shore.

danfaulknor
787 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2878624 4-Mar-2022 07:53
Damn. This would be a lot of fun to play with but I'm not in Auckland




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2879007 4-Mar-2022 13:14
I might be interested in the enclosure (box) with built-in power supply. I re-use various IT enclosures for my other projects. What is the size? Sizes of 9+ cm high, 40+cm deep, 40+Cm wide are of interest.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879009 4-Mar-2022 13:21
RUKI: I might be interested in the enclosure (box) with built-in power supply. I re-use various IT enclosures for my other projects. What is the size?

 

 

You really don't want them for the cases, they're custom moulded for PLC use and consist mostly of I/O ports and brackets.

 

 

RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2879014 4-Mar-2022 13:28
Thank you for reply. Those seems too small for my needs, anything 100+h, 400+w/d mm is of interest, server type or just horizontal desktop HP PC (no internals needed).




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

