Edit: The table didn't work... Here's a Google Sheets link - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aPG3u-lFtzm2A4wLCcCdwSWLQw1dgNrlS5QZDt1jIZE/edit#gid=0

I'm keeping the Qty Available column up to date as things sell, so if it's showing as available, it's available :)

Will drop to you in Invercargill, otherwise signature required NZ Post courier.