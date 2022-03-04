We've just received a carton of the Orient Gene RAT tests, and have about 20 boxes (of 5) more than needed due to the minimum order quantity from the supplier that could get them to us the fastest. Thought I'd offer them here as I hear that many places are out of stock.

Price is $40 (incl GST) per box, which is our cost price (and I'm happy to prove this). GST invoice available. Pickup would be from just off Lincoln Road, or for $45 per box I can courier to you. Minimum of 4 boxes.

Cheers

Mike