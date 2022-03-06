Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#294117 6-Mar-2022 15:29
Hey people

I recently received my Dell XPS 17 (9710). However I'm getting a lot of heat from the boss (wife) over how much it cost so have sadly decided it needs to go.

I will be putting it on TradeMe but I'll see first if anyone on Geekzone wants to purchase it off me.

I paid $5212 for this laptop. I am looking to sell it for $4500

The specs of the laptop are:

• XPS 17 Laptop - 17inch
• 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H
• Windows 11 Home
• NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6
• 32GB DDR4 3200MHz
• 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
• 17" UHD+ Touch Screen

This laptop was purchased on the 2nd of February 2022 and I received it two weeks ago. It was purchased directly from the Dell website and was shipped from overseas to me.

There are no issues with this laptop. The trackpad is thankfully perfect, the screen is amazing, no marks or any sort of blemishes.

It will come with the premium box that the XPS came in.

  #2879876 6-Mar-2022 17:10
However I'm getting a lot of heat from the boss (wife) over how much it cost so have sadly decided she needs to go.

 

 

Fixed that for you..

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

  #2879890 6-Mar-2022 17:36
Lias:

 

 

However I'm getting a lot of heat from the boss (wife) over how much it cost so have sadly decided she needs to go.

 

 

Fixed that for you..

 

 

 

 

 

 

if only...

