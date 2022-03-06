Hey people



I recently received my Dell XPS 17 (9710). However I'm getting a lot of heat from the boss (wife) over how much it cost so have sadly decided it needs to go.



I will be putting it on TradeMe but I'll see first if anyone on Geekzone wants to purchase it off me.



I paid $5212 for this laptop. I am looking to sell it for $4500



The specs of the laptop are:



• XPS 17 Laptop - 17inch

• 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H

• Windows 11 Home

• NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6

• 32GB DDR4 3200MHz

• 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

• 17" UHD+ Touch Screen



This laptop was purchased on the 2nd of February 2022 and I received it two weeks ago. It was purchased directly from the Dell website and was shipped from overseas to me.



There are no issues with this laptop. The trackpad is thankfully perfect, the screen is amazing, no marks or any sort of blemishes.



It will come with the premium box that the XPS came in.