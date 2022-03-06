Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS or Swap: Lenovo ThinkSystem RAID 930-16i 4GB Flash PCIe 12Gb Adapter 7Y37A01085
#294118 6-Mar-2022 15:30
Recently migrated my unRAID server over to a quite modern Lenovo 1U unit, unfortunately it uses MiniSAS HD (SFF-8643) connectors for the backplane, whereas my old server used MiniSAS (SFF-8087), so I am looking to offload the RAID card in the Lenovo and replace it with an HBA (as unRAID doesn't support hardware RAID).

 

Would ideally like to swap for an LSI SAS 9300-8i/16i or 9305-8i/16i if anyone has one handy, but am also open to cash offers if anyone needs a good RAID controller.

 

Details below:

 

PCIe 3.0 x8
12GB SAS/SATA RAID controller based on Broadcom MegaRAID 9460
2x SFF-8643 connector(s)
Support for mixing of 12Gbps/6Gbps drives
Support for RAID 0, 1, 10, 5, 50, 6 and 60 standards

 

Can post a photo if needed, server is offsite currently

  #2879875 6-Mar-2022 17:07
FYI, you're aware you can get SFF-8643 to SFF-8087 cables? https://www.sfpcables.com/sff-8643-to-sff-8087-internal-sas-cable-0-5-1-meter-with-sideband-3036

 

 

 

 

  #2879906 6-Mar-2022 18:36
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

FYI, you're aware you can get SFF-8643 to SFF-8087 cables? https://www.sfpcables.com/sff-8643-to-sff-8087-internal-sas-cable-0-5-1-meter-with-sideband-3036

 

 

 

 

 

 

I am! And I am able to put the old HBA card I was using in the previous chassis into the new one, but I thought why not upgrade if I can do so relatively inexpensively. Either way, the card I am selling cannot be used in unRAID, so it's time to move it on.

