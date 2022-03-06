Recently migrated my unRAID server over to a quite modern Lenovo 1U unit, unfortunately it uses MiniSAS HD (SFF-8643) connectors for the backplane, whereas my old server used MiniSAS (SFF-8087), so I am looking to offload the RAID card in the Lenovo and replace it with an HBA (as unRAID doesn't support hardware RAID).

Would ideally like to swap for an LSI SAS 9300-8i/16i or 9305-8i/16i if anyone has one handy, but am also open to cash offers if anyone needs a good RAID controller.

Details below:

PCIe 3.0 x8

12GB SAS/SATA RAID controller based on Broadcom MegaRAID 9460

2x SFF-8643 connector(s)

Support for mixing of 12Gbps/6Gbps drives

Support for RAID 0, 1, 10, 5, 50, 6 and 60 standards

Can post a photo if needed, server is offsite currently