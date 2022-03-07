Removed from a working install. Excellent condition. $120. Believe these can be 'meshed' with recent firmware.
Pick-up Beach Haven, Auckland or can ship at buyers expense.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
Picture added. Make me an offer.
quebec: Hi what’s the hardware version?
A1
I have got one of those meshed with a 88u , good little unit.
glws.
im keen. pm'd