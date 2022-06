I've got two lots of 2x 8GB DDR4 non-registered UDIMMs for sale (32GB total). All 2400MHz with the same specs, pulled from an HP EliteDesk 800 G2 in great working condition.



$40 per module, or $130 for them all.



Located in Palmy but can easily arrange courier for an extra $10-15 depending where you're based.



Lot 1:

Samsung P/N: m378a1k43cb2-crc

HP P/N: 854913-001

Specs Here



Lot 2:

SK Hynix P/N: hma81gu6afr8n-uh

HP P/N: 854913-001

Specs Here