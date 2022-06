So I only just bought this , what I didn't know was that I would win a auction on TM for a Fold

I actually really like this phone and loved the flip action. Cool cream color

Usual comments had a case and screen protector from new all original bits and box Warranty with Mighty Ape

Phone was bought from Mighty ape 10/2/22

Comes complete with

Original box

Original Accessories

plus clear case

plus screen protector on front and open

and spare screen protector.

$1250 Include delivery NZ