FS XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster 16GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
GRISDALE

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#295282 18-Mar-2022 14:51
XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster SWFT 319 Core 16GB GDDR6 Graphics Card, wanting $1800 for it.

 

Purchased from Computer Lounge on Oct 21, 2021. Card is pretty much brand new still (currently selling for $2199).  Here's the info about the card: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/graphics-cards/amd-radeon/xfx-radeon-rx-6900-xt-speedster-swft-319-core-16gb-gddr6-graphics-card

 

I have the box for it and will also provide the receipt for the warranty.  Also comes with a XFX metal anti sag bracket that's shown in my pic below.

 

I've only been playing Dota2 since I got it so the card is super overkill for what I use it for. Card is in my PC still as its my only GPU (see picture), I can also install it for free in your pc.

 

This is pretty much the second fastest graphics card you can buy behind the 3090. In some games it even passes or matches the 3090 which is nearly double the price.

 

Available for pickup from Flat Bush or I can post it to you.  Any questions just ask.

 

GRISDALE

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2888590 18-Mar-2022 23:54
Took it out and put it in the box so some more pics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

