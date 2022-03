Reolink RLC-422 5MP vandal-proof security dome camera with 4x optical zoom.

Full specs can be found here: https://reolink.com/product/rlc-422/#specifications

Owned for 10 months, only selling as I've upgraded to the Reolink RLC-842a (4K 8MP with 5x optical zoom & mic)

Original box, screws, mounting guide, etc included.

Was installed out of the weather under a large eave.

$95 including postage.