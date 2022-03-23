Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[FS] JB Hi-Fi gift cards
freitasm

#295357 23-Mar-2022 15:10
I have $ 135 in JB Hi-Fi gift cards (electronic PDF, $ 100 + $ 25 + $ 10). Selling for $ 110 - will email the PDF. 

 

Selling the total value, not individual cards. 




ech3lon
  #2891154 24-Mar-2022 09:08
PM'd

freitasm

  #2891208 24-Mar-2022 10:49
Sold.




