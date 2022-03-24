So the story first.

I have had this for 2 years and it has never missed a single beat.

A couple of days ago the outside temp/humidity sensor stopped working.

The sensor is buggered and cost to replace it is around the $130 mark.

The thing is I don't want to replace it as I don't want the station any more.

I just don't really look at the data and to be honest I would rather have somebody get some decent use out of it.

It has the following.

USB Dongle for connecting to pc , I used to use Cumulus MX which was awesome.

Uv and solar radiation sensors these alone were something like $600 for the pair.

The full console that comes with it.

I opted for the wired version that connects the station to the console I have had to many problems with previous stations that are wireless that always drop out.

Looking around if you wanted to buy this new it would could you around $2500.

https://scientificsales.co.nz/davis-6162c-cabled-vantage-pro2-plus-with-uv-amp-solar-radiation-sensor/

Note : That one does not have the usb data logger like mine has which is around $350

I am not interested in parting pieces out so please don't ask.

So anyway I think a fair price would be $950 since you would have to buy a new temp sensor.

Please ask as many questions as you would like.