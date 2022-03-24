Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS : Davis Vantage Pro 2 weather station with all sensors.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#295375 24-Mar-2022 12:11
Send private message quote this post

So the story first.

 

I have had this for 2 years and it has never missed a single beat.

 

A couple of days ago the outside temp/humidity sensor stopped working.

 

The sensor is buggered and cost to replace it is around the $130 mark.

 

The thing is I don't want to replace it as I don't want the station any more.

 

I just don't really look at the data and to be honest I would rather have somebody get some decent use out of it.

 

It has the following.

 

USB Dongle for connecting to pc , I used to use Cumulus MX which was awesome.

 

Uv and solar radiation sensors these alone were something like $600 for the pair.

 

The full console that comes with it.

 

I opted for the wired version that connects the station to the console I have had to many problems with previous stations that are wireless that always drop out.

 

Looking around if you wanted to buy this new it would could you around $2500.

 

https://scientificsales.co.nz/davis-6162c-cabled-vantage-pro2-plus-with-uv-amp-solar-radiation-sensor/

 

Note : That one does not have the usb data logger like mine has which is around $350

 

I am not interested in parting pieces out so please don't ask.

 

So anyway I think a fair price would be $950 since you would have to buy a new temp sensor.

 

Please ask as many questions as you would like. 

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Lias
4863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891374 24-Mar-2022 13:17
Send private message quote this post

Yikes.. here's me not buying a $300 weather station cos I thought that was too expensive lol.

 

Sorry for derailing, but you did say ask questions, I'm generally curious why you'd spend that much money on a weather station and other than gold plating and happy endings what makes a $3000 one better than a $300 one.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891404 24-Mar-2022 14:33
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

 

Yikes.. here's me not buying a $300 weather station cos I thought that was too expensive lol.

 

Sorry for derailing, but you did say ask questions, I'm generally curious why you'd spend that much money on a weather station and other than gold plating and happy endings what makes a $3000 one better than a $300 one.

 

 

 

 

I guess its all relative, I have bought the $300 dollar (several infact) ones to find they are just piece's of crap.

 

Build quality is no good and getting parts or decent info can be next to nothing.

 

As mentioned since I put this up in the two years I have had it there has not been a single drop out and when I took it down today it still looks brand new.

 

Put up a $300 one and in a years time it's probably all brittle if it has even lasted that time.

 

Quality of data is impeccable and is something you can just trust. 

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

afe66
2875 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2891410 24-Mar-2022 14:59
Send private message quote this post

Well my Davis was bought in 2006...and when the nz frequencies changed the local distributor just exchanged the consol and sensor motherboard for no charge....



insane
2993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2891415 24-Mar-2022 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

Yikes.. here's me not buying a $300 weather station cos I thought that was too expensive lol.


Sorry for derailing, but you did say ask questions, I'm generally curious why you'd spend that much money on a weather station and other than gold plating and happy endings what makes a $3000 one better than a $300 one.


 



The $3000 one forces you to "make it rain" :)



I guess $950 is a bargain if you're into weather tracking.

neb

neb
6317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891531 24-Mar-2022 18:59
Send private message quote this post

JaseNZ:

The sensor is buggered and cost to replace it is around the $130 mark.

 

 

They're more like $100 in NZ and $40 in the US, and it's a pretty easy swap, so it's not so dire.

 

 

In terms of failure, the humidity sensor degrades over time since it's directly exposed to the environment, however I'd have expected it to last more than two years unless you're coastal and getting salt spray or something.

neb

neb
6317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891534 24-Mar-2022 19:06
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

Sorry for derailing, but you did say ask questions, I'm generally curious why you'd spend that much money on a weather station and other than gold plating and happy endings what makes a $3000 one better than a $300 one.

 

 

Davis is pretty much the gold standard for weather stations, if you look at the cheapies they take shortcuts everywhere to keep the cost down resulting in inaccurate/incorrect measurements (e.g. ultrasonic vs. tipping-bucket for rainfall) and problems if something goes wrong. With a Davis you can get spare parts for 20-year-old stations and many minor issues are user-fixable with online videos on how to do it, with most others the way to fix a problem is to buy a new one.

 

 

Also the prices here, and prices in general in the last few years, have been pretty outrageous, I paid something like USD $600 for mine in 2016. I wouldn't pay several thousand today. So @JaseNZ's price is a pretty good deal for some high-quality gear.

 

 

Edited to add: Just re-read it and saw that it also has the solar and UV sensors, that's not just a good deal, that's a -ing good deal, it's about the best weather setup you can buy.

Lias
4863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891592 24-Mar-2022 19:43
Send private message quote this post

Cool, sounds reasonable, I was really just curious. Good luck with the sale :-) 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



insane
2993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2892258 26-Mar-2022 00:10
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

Cool, sounds reasonable, I was really just curious. Good luck with the sale :-) 



Likewise - bump.

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923347 6-Jun-2022 21:00
Send private message quote this post

Have now put this on the fee sucking leach of a site that is Trademe

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/other-electronics/weather-devices/listing/3627243702?bof=crDcwzkW




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Geektastic
16695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923369 6-Jun-2022 23:07
Send private message quote this post

Is there software available to make it work with a Mac?





neb

neb
6317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923370 6-Jun-2022 23:09
Send private message quote this post

Geektastic: Is there software available to make it work with a Mac?

 

 

Yes, WeeWX works with anything than can run Python.

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923371 6-Jun-2022 23:15
Send private message quote this post

neb:
Geektastic: Is there software available to make it work with a Mac?
Yes, WeeWX works with anything than can run Python.

 

You learn something new every day I did not know that.

 

I used an i5 nuc with windows running Cumulus MX , Was set and forget.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

corksta
2329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2923374 6-Jun-2022 23:39
Send private message quote this post

Sorry I'm not really contributing to this thread, but just looking at your listing on Trade Me, am I the only one who sees it as really condescending when a person asking a question signs it off by saying "good luck" or "good luck with your auction", especially after they've just ranted at how they feel that what you're selling is too expensive? As if somehow they are genuinely concerned for you and the price that you're selling something they feel they need to point that out to you even though they're clearly not interested in buying it? No wonder my blocked list is so long.




2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923378 7-Jun-2022 00:40
Send private message quote this post

corksta:

 

Sorry I'm not really contributing to this thread, but just looking at your listing on Trade Me, am I the only one who sees it as really condescending when a person asking a question signs it off by saying "good luck" or "good luck with your auction", especially after they've just ranted at how they feel that what you're selling is too expensive? As if somehow they are genuinely concerned for you and the price that you're selling something they feel they need to point that out to you even though they're clearly not interested in buying it? No wonder my blocked list is so long.

 

 

Yup but I played the game, At the end of the day his contribution was bollocks anyway. 

 

The Auction is for here in NZ and I think I have clearly written that out enough

 

End of the day its a good 50% reduction over the new price currently being listed in NZ 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11918 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923387 7-Jun-2022 06:51
Send private message quote this post

Wow... they are persistent. I'd have told them to bugger off :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 