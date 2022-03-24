So the story first.
I have had this for 2 years and it has never missed a single beat.
A couple of days ago the outside temp/humidity sensor stopped working.
The sensor is buggered and cost to replace it is around the $130 mark.
The thing is I don't want to replace it as I don't want the station any more.
I just don't really look at the data and to be honest I would rather have somebody get some decent use out of it.
It has the following.
USB Dongle for connecting to pc , I used to use Cumulus MX which was awesome.
Uv and solar radiation sensors these alone were something like $600 for the pair.
The full console that comes with it.
I opted for the wired version that connects the station to the console I have had to many problems with previous stations that are wireless that always drop out.
Looking around if you wanted to buy this new it would could you around $2500.
https://scientificsales.co.nz/davis-6162c-cabled-vantage-pro2-plus-with-uv-amp-solar-radiation-sensor/
Note : That one does not have the usb data logger like mine has which is around $350
I am not interested in parting pieces out so please don't ask.
So anyway I think a fair price would be $950 since you would have to buy a new temp sensor.
Please ask as many questions as you would like.