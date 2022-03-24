As above, I've upgraded some components of my PC so things are for sale.



The MSI B450I is still in my PC until tomorrow.

Updated to use the 3000 series of CPU.

I've also upgraded the wifi card on the motherboard from the intel AC 3168 card because it was crap, to an intel AC 9260 160MHz compatible card. Significantly better. I lost the Antennae during a house move.

Never OC'd a CPU in it.



$140



2x 8GB (16GB) DDR4 G-Skill Ripjaw C16 3200MHz F4-3200C16D-16GVKB

Never OC'd.

Manufacture date 2019 Jul





$90