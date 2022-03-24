Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: DDR4 GSkill ripjaw16GB 3200mhz, MSI B450I Gaming plus AC
Dairusire

215 posts

Master Geek


#295381 24-Mar-2022 19:16
As above, I've upgraded some components of my PC so things are for sale. 

The MSI B450I is still in my PC until tomorrow.
Updated to use the 3000 series of CPU. 
I've also upgraded the wifi card on the motherboard from the intel AC 3168 card because it was crap, to an intel AC 9260 160MHz compatible card. Significantly better. I lost the Antennae during a house move. 
Never OC'd a CPU in it. 

$140

 


2x 8GB (16GB) DDR4 G-Skill Ripjaw C16 3200MHz F4-3200C16D-16GVKB 
Never OC'd. 
Manufacture date 2019 Jul

 

$90





Lias
4863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891676 24-Mar-2022 20:48
*edit* Nevermind.. ITX. Not for me. 




Dairusire

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2892107 25-Mar-2022 13:55
Can ship as I've still got the boxes.

 

Take both $230 incl shipping

EDIT: $220 incl shipping. Maths has never been my strong point lol





lemonwedges808
51 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2892369 26-Mar-2022 12:39
Hey does the motherboard have 2 x m.2 slots? Finding conflicting info



Dairusire

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2894107 30-Mar-2022 10:06
lemonwedges808: Hey does the motherboard have 2 x m.2 slots? Finding conflicting info

 

 

 

Sorry I missed your question. 

No it does not. It has a single M.2 slot on the back of the board. Unfortunately. 





Dairusire

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2896699 4-Apr-2022 11:45
sold.





