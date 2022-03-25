Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xbmcnut

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295394 25-Mar-2022 17:22
Anyone willing to sell one or two of these?

 

https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/tradfri-remote-control-00443130/

 




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73344 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892217 25-Mar-2022 18:03
"Can only be used with IKEA Smart lighting products."

 

I hope you have some IKEA Smart lighting products.




xbmcnut

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2892218 25-Mar-2022 18:10
freitasm:

 

"Can only be used with IKEA Smart lighting products."

 

I hope you have some IKEA Smart lighting products.

 

 

I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

TTerBNZ
28 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2892221 25-Mar-2022 18:49
xbmcnut:

 

freitasm:

 

"Can only be used with IKEA Smart lighting products."

 

I hope you have some IKEA Smart lighting products.

 

 

I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?

 

 

 

 

Got the Tradfri dimmer recently and having issues talking with my conbee2.. using phoscon tho

 
 
 
 


Handle9
7451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892224 25-Mar-2022 18:52
TTerBNZ:

 

xbmcnut:

 

I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?

 

 

Got the Tradfri dimmer recently and having issues talking with my conbee2.. using phoscon tho

 

 

Yeah they don't work properly. Ikea has this concept of a steering device. For the bulbs it's easier to use an Ikea gateway and Home assistant integration. 

Handle9
7451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892226 25-Mar-2022 18:54
xbmcnut:

 

freitasm:

 

"Can only be used with IKEA Smart lighting products."

 

I hope you have some IKEA Smart lighting products.

 

 

I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?

 

 

The lights come in fine, a lot of the other stuff like dimmers and motion sensors don't come in so smoothly. Admittedly I haven't tried for a while, it might be better now as it seems they are on the compatibility list. 

xbmcnut

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2892230 25-Mar-2022 19:06
https://zigbee.blakadder.com/Ikea_E1810.html Might be switching to ZHA shortly anyway as the Centralite Pearl Thermostats I just got are not behaving nicely with deCONZ yet in ZHA they are full functional. With over 50 Zigbee devices, not looking forward to that!




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

neb

neb
5776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892240 25-Mar-2022 20:27
TTerBNZ
28 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2892248 25-Mar-2022 21:57
xbmcnut:

 

https://zigbee.blakadder.com/Ikea_E1810.html Might be switching to ZHA shortly anyway as the Centralite Pearl Thermostats I just got are not behaving nicely with deCONZ yet in ZHA they are full functional. With over 50 Zigbee devices, not looking forward to that!

 

 

cant wait for the sell post on that lot!

Tinkerisk
1650 posts

Uber Geek


  #2892319 26-Mar-2022 04:21
Ikea is tradfri is zigbee is hue compatible, so ConBee II and deCONZ is the right way. ;-)

 

I have tradfri light combined with tradfri and hue dimmer/switches.




- NET: FTTH OneBox | OPNsense H2 w/6 NICs, ES-16-XG, G2280x | CSS610, 2x GWN7664, GO-Box 100, FB 7170
- SVR: PVE NUC11i7/NUC11i7/CI329, TNscale 9i3C246 ECC 24TB, TS-453D 54TB | HA H2 w/TPU, OMV HC2 14TB
- USR: DeskMini 9i5H310, NUC8i7HVK, iPad Air4 | TX-FXW724, CE N2, AVR-X1600H DAB, GLE100, B&W Zeppelin
- IoT 3D: zigbee, Thread, tasmota, IR, RF, BidCoS, LoRa, Vantage ISS 6327 | Ender-3 mod, Ultimaker S5, MPCNC

