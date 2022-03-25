Anyone willing to sell one or two of these?
https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/tradfri-remote-control-00443130/

"Can only be used with IKEA Smart lighting products."
I hope you have some IKEA Smart lighting products.
freitasm:
I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?
xbmcnut:
freitasm:
I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?
Got the Tradfri dimmer recently and having issues talking with my conbee2.. using phoscon tho
TTerBNZ:
Got the Tradfri dimmer recently and having issues talking with my conbee2.. using phoscon tho
Yeah they don't work properly. Ikea has this concept of a steering device. For the bulbs it's easier to use an Ikea gateway and Home assistant integration.
The lights come in fine, a lot of the other stuff like dimmers and motion sensors don't come in so smoothly. Admittedly I haven't tried for a while, it might be better now as it seems they are on the compatibility list.
https://zigbee.blakadder.com/Ikea_E1810.html Might be switching to ZHA shortly anyway as the Centralite Pearl Thermostats I just got are not behaving nicely with deCONZ yet in ZHA they are full functional. With over 50 Zigbee devices, not looking forward to that!
xbmcnut:
https://zigbee.blakadder.com/Ikea_E1810.html Might be switching to ZHA shortly anyway as the Centralite Pearl Thermostats I just got are not behaving nicely with deCONZ yet in ZHA they are full functional. With over 50 Zigbee devices, not looking forward to that!
cant wait for the sell post on that lot!
Ikea is tradfri is zigbee is hue compatible, so ConBee II and deCONZ is the right way. ;-)
I have tradfri light combined with tradfri and hue dimmer/switches.
