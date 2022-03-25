xbmcnut: freitasm: "Can only be used with IKEA Smart lighting products." I hope you have some IKEA Smart lighting products. I believe decONZ and the Conbee II support the IKEA products in Home Assistant directly?

The lights come in fine, a lot of the other stuff like dimmers and motion sensors don't come in so smoothly. Admittedly I haven't tried for a while, it might be better now as it seems they are on the compatibility list.