#295451 29-Mar-2022 21:28
My Samsung smart TV apps wont update, need to change to android.

 

Its just a secondary TV for sport

 

Pref pickup Auckland

  #2894047 30-Mar-2022 07:27
I'd look at the Kogan deal:

 

 

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-42-smart-full-hd-led-tv-android-tv-series-9-rf9230/

 

 

 

$399 for 42" android TV - free shipping (until 31/3) with EOFY code.

 

 

 

 

  #2894078 30-Mar-2022 09:08
or if you're happy with your current TV, just purchase android TV box, cheaper and you can take the box to the bach/friends/motel :)




helping others at evgenyk.nz

  #2894093 30-Mar-2022 09:42
kobiak:

 

or if you're happy with your current TV, just purchase android TV box, cheaper and you can take the box to the bach/friends/motel :)

 

 

This!

 

Nvidia shield is king of android TV boxes but if you aren't keen on spending that much the mi box is a decent second best. 



  #2894226 30-Mar-2022 13:26
dt:

 

kobiak:

 

or if you're happy with your current TV, just purchase android TV box, cheaper and you can take the box to the bach/friends/motel :)

 

 

This!

 

Nvidia shield is king of android TV boxes but if you aren't keen on spending that much the mi box is a decent second best. 

 

 

 

 

This TV is mounted top of a wall with only 1 power plug, 1 remote for everything makes life easier.

 

Those Kogans look super cheap! May go with that if nobody has anything willing to get rid of.

