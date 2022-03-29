My Samsung smart TV apps wont update, need to change to android.
Its just a secondary TV for sport
Pref pickup Auckland
I'd look at the Kogan deal:
https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-42-smart-full-hd-led-tv-android-tv-series-9-rf9230/
$399 for 42" android TV - free shipping (until 31/3) with EOFY code.
or if you're happy with your current TV, just purchase android TV box, cheaper and you can take the box to the bach/friends/motel :)
kobiak:
This!
Nvidia shield is king of android TV boxes but if you aren't keen on spending that much the mi box is a decent second best.
This TV is mounted top of a wall with only 1 power plug, 1 remote for everything makes life easier.
Those Kogans look super cheap! May go with that if nobody has anything willing to get rid of.