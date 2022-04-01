Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


#295485 1-Apr-2022 10:31
10th Gen Intel Core i5
8GB RAM

 

256GB SSD

 

9 months old, purchased from Pbtech, perfect working condition

 

$2k with free-shipping of pickup Christchurch

 

 

 

 

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897063 5-Apr-2022 08:43
Last bump before tardme

Hatch
725 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897170 5-Apr-2022 12:20
No discrete gfx in this model?

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897177 5-Apr-2022 12:54
Hatch:

 

No discrete gfx in this model?

 

 

 

 

Just this: Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7 models: Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics



Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903620 19-Apr-2022 08:37
Bump

 

 

 

Lowered to $1800

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903675 19-Apr-2022 09:12
Does this meet the specs for upgrading to Win11?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Ruphus
318 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903702 19-Apr-2022 10:30
kiwifidget:

Does this meet the specs for upgrading to Win11?



Yes. I've been running Windows 11 on my surface book 3 for a while now.

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903902 19-Apr-2022 14:47
kiwifidget:

 

Does this meet the specs for upgrading to Win11?

 

 

 

 

Absolutely, have been running W11 on it.



nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905741 23-Apr-2022 15:04
Gone?

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905744 23-Apr-2022 15:15
nakedmolerat: Gone?


Still available

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2909185 2-May-2022 10:04
Bump, gimme some serious offers.

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2913297 13-May-2022 10:32
I am surprised that one of the best, cost effective, laptops is still sitting here unsold.

Kopkiwi

2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918291 25-May-2022 11:16
BUMP

lchiu7
5758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918755 26-May-2022 11:28
Kopkiwi:

 

BUMP

 

 

Can I suggest you put in your lowest acceptable offer to stop silly offers. If you get no responses then I guess it's over to Trademe




