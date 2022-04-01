10th Gen Intel Core i5
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
9 months old, purchased from Pbtech, perfect working condition
$2k with free-shipping of pickup Christchurch
Hatch:
No discrete gfx in this model?
Just this: Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7 models: Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics
Does this meet the specs for upgrading to Win11?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
kiwifidget:
Does this meet the specs for upgrading to Win11?
kiwifidget:
Does this meet the specs for upgrading to Win11?
Absolutely, have been running W11 on it.
I am surprised that one of the best, cost effective, laptops is still sitting here unsold.
Kopkiwi:
BUMP
Can I suggest you put in your lowest acceptable offer to stop silly offers. If you get no responses then I guess it's over to Trademe
