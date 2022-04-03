Hi all,

Looking to sell my laptop as I have upgraded.

I can't fault this laptop, great battery life, feels premium, very powerful and yet is very thin and has a compact charger. Definitely a step up from most gaming laptops, it feels better than the 15.6" Razor blade I've replaced it with.

It is in excellent condition its always been well protected in a laptop bag and treated well. The only bump i can find is a tiny fleck of paint gone on the top (see photos). I'm only selling as my eyes can't really cope with the 14" 2K screen anymore.

Definitely one of the nicest laptops I've ever owned.

Looking for $800 and ill throw in shipping (have the original box) and a laptop bag.

Specs:

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 GDDR5 6GB

7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ Processor

94.24Wh Huge Battery Capacity for Full-Day Productivity

Only 19.9mm Slim, 1.89kg Lightweight

Unique Aesthetics with All Aluminum Robust Body

QHD IPS Wide Viewing Angle Display

500GB M.2 SSD (happy to upgrade this to a 1TB for $150, or more on request)

USB 3.1 Type-C: 10Gbps / 5V 3A

HDMI 2.0: Ultra HD 4K 60Hz Output

16GB DDR4 2400MHz

Dolby Digital Plus™: Surround Sound Anywhere, Everywhere

Backlit keyboard with macro keys

Comes with gigabit USB to Ethernet adapter.

Review - https://www.techradar.com/nz/reviews/pc-mac/laptops-portable-pcs/laptops-and-netbooks/gigabyte-aero-14-1322622/review

Photo of spec of missing paint (at the top edge of the laptop in the photo), you can see it on the first photo in the top right corner.