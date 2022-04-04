As new, used once and decided I didn't want to lift my 1,000lb eBike up onto it all the time. Comes with all original strap's and the keys.

Retails for $450, looking for $200 ONO, pickup in Titahi Bay Wellington

A fresher take on the classic strap rack, the FullBack securely holds your bike, is simple to use, stores easily, installs easily, and is easy on the wallet. The construction is rugged, the modern design is as cool as your ride, a locking package deters bike theft, and there’s a built-in bottle opener. Cheers.

Specification Weight 10.40 kg Dimensions L 76.2 cm x W 63.5 cm x H 55.9 cm Capacity 3 bike capacity

MAX. weight 13.6 kg per bike

Total MAX. bike weight 40.8 kg