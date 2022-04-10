joshharwood

Used, no longer needed. Good condition,very useful, has USA plug but just needs US/NZ plug adapter (can have one pictured).
$150
Pickup Hobsonville Auckland or can post at buyers expense.
---
Logitech Harmony Smart Control with RF turns your smartphone into a powerful universal remote that gives you access to all your entertainment devices
Future-proof control of up to 8 devices: Works with over 270,000 devices including cable TV boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Amazon Fire TV, Phillips Hue, Xbox One, PS3, and TV-connected PC or Mac
About this item
Use your smartphone (available Harmony Smartphone app) or the included Harmony Remote to control your entertainment devices.Internet access Wi-Fi: Supports 802.11g/n, WPA Personal, WPA2-AES and 64/128-bit WEP encryption
Smartphone app includes Swipe and Tap control for one-touch control of your entertainment system, up to 50 favorite channel icons, volume, media playback, and more (Works with iPhone iOS 6.0 or later and Android 4.0 or later)
Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls, including game consoles such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360
