Sold: Logitech Harmony Hub & Remote
joshharwood

18 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#295618 10-Apr-2022 15:21
Send private message

Used, no longer needed. Good condition,very useful, has USA plug but just needs US/NZ plug adapter (can have one pictured).

$150

Pickup Hobsonville Auckland or can post at buyers expense.



---

Logitech Harmony Smart Control with RF turns your smartphone into a powerful universal remote that gives you access to all your entertainment devices

Future-proof control of up to 8 devices: Works with over 270,000 devices including cable TV boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Amazon Fire TV, Phillips Hue, Xbox One, PS3, and TV-connected PC or Mac


About this item
Use your smartphone (available Harmony Smartphone app) or the included Harmony Remote to control your entertainment devices.Internet access Wi-Fi: Supports 802.11g/n, WPA Personal, WPA2-AES and 64/128-bit WEP encryption
Smartphone app includes Swipe and Tap control for one-touch control of your entertainment system, up to 50 favorite channel icons, volume, media playback, and more (Works with iPhone iOS 6.0 or later and Android 4.0 or later)
Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls, including game consoles such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Harmony-Control-Smartphone-Simple/dp/B00BQ5RYI4/ref=pd_di_sccai_11/133-7938536-7905218?pd_rd_w=FoskQ&pf_rd_p=c9443270-b914-4430-a90b-72e3e7e784e0&pf_rd_r=RYQ7BJ3NMX62P7Q16RG5&pd_rd_r=a1725c95-bf08-4671-bb94-3e45150e0984&pd_rd_wg=6IGEL&pd_rd_i=B00BQ5RYI4&psc=1

joshharwood

18 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2903544 18-Apr-2022 20:23
Send private message

Price dropped to $100

cshwone
893 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903593 19-Apr-2022 05:57
Send private message

At $100 definitely, not to use straight away but as a back up to my current hub. Will contact you.

joshharwood

18 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2906240 24-Apr-2022 22:29
Send private message

Sold

