Hi team
Got a couple things that I need to get rid of:
iPad Air 4th gen 64gb in blue, brand new sealed. Note this is not NZ model as it was purchased in Hong Kong and sent me as gift.
Extras: 1 black folio case and 1 glass screen protector -$750 shipping anywhere in NZ for $15 extra
Galaxy Tab S7 Fe 128gb / 6gb ram (I think most of the units sold in NZ were 64/4gb) , brand new sealed. Note this is not NZ model as it was purchased in Hong Kong and sent me as gift.
Extras: 1 black folio case and 2 glass screen protectors - $650 shipping anywhere in NZ for $15 extra
Brand new Pitaka iphone 13 pro magez case pro, super nice carbon fiber(aramid fiber) case. it’s purchased for 65usd originally from this site : https://global.ipitaka.com/products/new-magez-case-pro-for-iphone-13?variant=40535719575724
I got one already so I don’t need another.. Will sell it for $45 + $5 shipping
Used Panasonic HTB400 2.1ch Soundbar purchased back in Nov 2020 from Noel leeming for like $260. It’s a wonderful budget soundbar but has great performance at this price range. No box just the Soundbar only - $100 prefer pick up in Auckland as it’s too big of a hassle.
Used Bose soundlink (Gen 1) - purchased couple years ago, still has great performance but I don’t found myself using it much at all. Just the the unit + power cables - $80