Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HPE Proliant ML350 Gen9 Tower Server (Chch)
ashtonaut

479 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295735 19-Apr-2022 14:20
Send private message

Per title, specs as follows.

 

https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=emr_na-c04443262

 

  • HPE ML350 Gen9 E5-2620v4
  • 1 x Intel Xeon E5-2620 v4 8 core @ 2.1GHz
  • 2 x 500W HP power supplies and 2 x power cords
  • 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2400 RAM (operates at 2100)
  • HPE Flexible Smart Array P440ar 2GB
  • 3 x SFF drive cages included (no drives)
  • Includes a Windows Server 2016 16 core license
  • Wiped and reset, no OS installed

Machine is clean and in good working order. Tower is in excellent condition and includes all four feet and bezel key.

 

Pickup in Christchurch. I'll post if you really want (at your cost and risk).

 

$950 o.n.o, PM if you're interested

 

I will also have at least 1 x 1.2TB Genuine HPE 10k SFF SAS drive to sell, if you want a drive included we can negotiate this on top.

Create new topic
ashtonaut

479 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2905200 22-Apr-2022 09:30
Send private message quote this post

Now on TM @ $900 including 3 x 1.2TB SAS drives.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 