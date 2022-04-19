Per title, specs as follows.

https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=emr_na-c04443262

HPE ML350 Gen9 E5-2620v4

1 x Intel Xeon E5-2620 v4 8 core @ 2.1GHz

2 x 500W HP power supplies and 2 x power cords

32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2400 RAM (operates at 2100)

HPE Flexible Smart Array P440ar 2GB

3 x SFF drive cages included (no drives)

Includes a Windows Server 2016 16 core license

Wiped and reset, no OS installed

Machine is clean and in good working order. Tower is in excellent condition and includes all four feet and bezel key.

Pickup in Christchurch. I'll post if you really want (at your cost and risk).

$950 o.n.o, PM if you're interested

I will also have at least 1 x 1.2TB Genuine HPE 10k SFF SAS drive to sell, if you want a drive included we can negotiate this on top.