xbmcnut

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295741 19-Apr-2022 17:41
All items make me an offer!!

 

1: I have a brand new unopened stick of 32GB DDR4 RAM in SODIMM format part number M471A4G43MB1-CTD. I ordered incorrectly so my loss is your gain. Priced at $180 for a quick sale. https://amzn.to/3tTy99X

 

  • Internal memory: 32 GB
  • Internal memory type: DDR4
  • Memory clock speed: 2666 MHz
  • Component for: Notebook
  • Memory form factor: 260-pin SO-DIMM
  • Memory layout (modules x size): 1 x 32 GB
  • Memory ranking: 2
  • Memory voltage: 1.2 V

2: Galaxy Watch4 40mm Black NIB, Unopened. Unwanted gift. $275

 

3: Intel® NUC Kit DC3217BY, Core i3, 4GB, 120Gb mSATA, 802.11ac WiFi. $150

 

  • Intel Core i3 3217U 1.8GHz with Intel QS77
  • Intel HD Graphics 4000 Integrated by CPU
  • 2 x 204Pin DDR3 1333/1600 (4GB pre-installed)
  • 120Gb Crucial mSATA SSD with Windows10 pre-installed
  • VESA mount included
  • 802.11ac WiFi card pre-installed

4: Dell Core i5 Laptop E6410, 4GB, 250 GB HDD, Windows 10 Pro. $80

 

5: Samsung 2 x 4GB SODIMM 1333MHz 204-pin, M471B5273DH0-CH9. $30 for both

 

6: Acer Swift 1 Laptop (SF113-31), 4GB, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home. A bargain at $150

 

  • 13.3”, Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

7: Custom made entertainment unit with integrated subwoofer slot. $100

 

8: Odroid C2 with 16GB eMMC pre-installed with Home Assistant. $80

 

9: Dynamix PP-C6-16 16 Port 19" Cat6 UTP Patch Panel, T568A & T568B Wiring - 1RU. RRP $88. Geekzone price $45

 

10: Galaxy Note 10 Plus in mint condition. No marks on screen. Comes with fast charger. $550

 

Make me an offer. All items can collect Beach Haven, Auckland or will ship at buyers expense (except the entertainment unit)

 

 

 

 




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

xbmcnut

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2904734 21-Apr-2022 10:03
Acer Swift 1 Laptop SOLD pending payment.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

Huntakillaz
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2904817 21-Apr-2022 12:13
bugger was just gonna message you about the laptop. let me know if it falls through.

