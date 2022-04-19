All items make me an offer!!
1: I have a brand new unopened stick of 32GB DDR4 RAM in SODIMM format part number M471A4G43MB1-CTD. I ordered incorrectly so my loss is your gain. Priced at $180 for a quick sale. https://amzn.to/3tTy99X
- Internal memory: 32 GB
- Internal memory type: DDR4
- Memory clock speed: 2666 MHz
- Component for: Notebook
- Memory form factor: 260-pin SO-DIMM
- Memory layout (modules x size): 1 x 32 GB
- Memory ranking: 2
- Memory voltage: 1.2 V
2: Galaxy Watch4 40mm Black NIB, Unopened. Unwanted gift. $275
3: Intel® NUC Kit DC3217BY, Core i3, 4GB, 120Gb mSATA, 802.11ac WiFi. $150
- Intel Core i3 3217U 1.8GHz with Intel QS77
- Intel HD Graphics 4000 Integrated by CPU
- 2 x 204Pin DDR3 1333/1600 (4GB pre-installed)
- 120Gb Crucial mSATA SSD with Windows10 pre-installed
- VESA mount included
- 802.11ac WiFi card pre-installed
4: Dell Core i5 Laptop E6410, 4GB, 250 GB HDD, Windows 10 Pro. $80
5: Samsung 2 x 4GB SODIMM 1333MHz 204-pin, M471B5273DH0-CH9. $30 for both
6: Acer Swift 1 Laptop (SF113-31), 4GB, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home. A bargain at $150
- 13.3”, Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
7: Custom made entertainment unit with integrated subwoofer slot. $100
8: Odroid C2 with 16GB eMMC pre-installed with Home Assistant. $80
9: Dynamix PP-C6-16 16 Port 19" Cat6 UTP Patch Panel, T568A & T568B Wiring - 1RU. RRP $88. Geekzone price $45
10: Galaxy Note 10 Plus in mint condition. No marks on screen. Comes with fast charger. $550
Make me an offer. All items can collect Beach Haven, Auckland or will ship at buyers expense (except the entertainment unit)