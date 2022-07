JaseNZ: dacraka:

How much is a working Vic 20 with cassette accessory worth now a days.



Probably about $200 I would say.

Depends if you mean Trademe prices or collector prices. They can be quite different .On TM there has been a good looking boxed one trying to sell for $200 for ages and no one wants it at that price.Maybe $100 TM prices.Collector Prices ...